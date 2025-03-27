Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 374.6% in March

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 374.6% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Recruit Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.63. Recruit has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

