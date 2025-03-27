Research Analysts Set Expectations for CASY Q1 Earnings

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $426.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $306.45 and a 1-year high of $445.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.