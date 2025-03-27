Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Holdings Boosted by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 212.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,443 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

