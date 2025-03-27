Reviewing Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Abits Group and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Abits Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abits Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Upstart 2 7 5 0 2.21

Upstart has a consensus target price of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Abits Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abits Group N/A N/A N/A Upstart -20.20% -25.87% -7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abits Group and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Abits Group and Upstart”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abits Group $5.34 million 1.42 -$12.59 million N/A N/A Upstart $628.83 million 7.88 -$128.58 million ($1.46) -36.21

Abits Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Upstart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Abits Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Abits Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Abits Group has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Upstart beats Abits Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abits Group

(Get Free Report)

Abits Group Inc. operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.