Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 8,882,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 47,073,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 509.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

