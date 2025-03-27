Roald Goethe Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,887.47).

Tullow Oil Price Performance

TLW opened at GBX 17.03 ($0.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £315.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.85. Tullow Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.32 ($0.52).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TLW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

