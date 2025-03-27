Robotti Robert Acquires 1,110 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries comprises 1.4% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Insteel Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 35,859 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 469,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $540.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

