Robotti Robert Has $56.34 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robotti Robert reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource comprises 9.9% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $56,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $27,089,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4 %

BLDR opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $211.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

