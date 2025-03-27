Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

