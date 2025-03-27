Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,015,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Roku by 352.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 507,643 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in Roku by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 445,777 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,931 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,994,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,633,436. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

