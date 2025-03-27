Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Safestore Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Safestore has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.07.
Safestore Company Profile
