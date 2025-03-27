Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Update

Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OTCMKTS:SFSHF opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Safestore has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

Safestore is the UK’s largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

