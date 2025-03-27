Sava Infond d.o.o. Purchases New Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 53.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 21.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $219,766.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,417 shares of company stock worth $7,803,946 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.