Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes $870,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $375,363,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. The trade was a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,405 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $313.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

