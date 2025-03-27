Sava Infond d.o.o. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.5% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at $69,117,330. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,017.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,220.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,120.67.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $968.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $980.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $990.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

