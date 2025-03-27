Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 87,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 745,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Schrödinger Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $88.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,357.44. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

