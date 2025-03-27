Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.63, but opened at $25.80. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 35,378 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 97.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

