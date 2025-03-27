Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Lennar’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.07.

NYSE LEN opened at $117.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $187.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

