Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,451,000 after buying an additional 265,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after buying an additional 216,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,279,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,300. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Price Performance

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of STEP stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. StepStone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

