Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 85,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after buying an additional 1,075,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,444,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742,347.58. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,307.06. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock worth $42,992,528 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

INSM opened at $76.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. Equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

