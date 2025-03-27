Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 25,931 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,931 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,885,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after buying an additional 143,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,294,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

CALM opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

