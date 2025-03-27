Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 6,329 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 179,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 120,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $318.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

