Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 9,701 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,874,000 after acquiring an additional 300,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 130.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,344 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth $427,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $87.63 on Thursday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.