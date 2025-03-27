Sei Investments Co. Has $21.17 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in IDACORP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.