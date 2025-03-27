Sei Investments Co. Has $21.94 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $270.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.97. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.