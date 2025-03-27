Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,319,000 after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 358,630 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,820,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 763,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.92. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $74.24.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.