Sei Investments Co. Purchases 29,025 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $24,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parsons by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,146,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Parsons by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 676.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parsons from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

