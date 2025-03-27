Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,166 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 834,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 236.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,430,000 after purchasing an additional 134,741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,122,278.32. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.08. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

