Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Semtech by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $88,538.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,284.60. This trade represents a 24.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,190. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,577 shares of company stock valued at $884,310. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

