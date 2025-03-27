Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Expands By 398.2%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,341,200 shares, an increase of 398.2% from the February 28th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BrainChip Trading Down 1.6 %

BrainChip stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. BrainChip has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

