Short Interest in BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Expands By 398.2%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,341,200 shares, an increase of 398.2% from the February 28th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BrainChip Trading Down 1.6 %
BrainChip stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. BrainChip has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
About BrainChip
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BrainChip
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.