Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Grows By 271.4%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Izotropic Stock Up 0.3 %

Izotropic stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 23,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,914. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, develops diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a CT diagnostic imaging device with a platform of targeted uses. Izotropic Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

