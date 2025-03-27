Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Declines By 70.7%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on PolyPid from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

PolyPid Stock Down 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 148,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,853 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPD opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Stories

