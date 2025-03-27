Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Declines By 70.7%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on PolyPid from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of PolyPid to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyPid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PolyPid by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 827,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 148,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,853 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Stock Down 0.7 %

PYPD opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.23). Research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Stories

