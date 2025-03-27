Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Drops By 68.0%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Up 4.5 %

VIPRF opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

