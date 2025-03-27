Short Interest in WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Expands By 1,700.0%

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WH Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $17.66 on Thursday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

Featured Stories

