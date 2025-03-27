Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zega Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $205.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $176.66 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

