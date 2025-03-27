Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Entrewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3,129.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 567,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,869 shares during the period.

DBMF stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

