Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after buying an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $120.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

