Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

