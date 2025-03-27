Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NCLH. Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

