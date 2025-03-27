Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $868.34 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $42.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

