Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

