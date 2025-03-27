Simplex Trading LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $174.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average of $179.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

