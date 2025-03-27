Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $28.08.
Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Company Profile
