Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.70. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 9,429 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 2.8 %

Smart Powerr Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

Featured Articles

