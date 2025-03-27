Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Posts Earnings Results

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Smiths Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Smiths Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON SMIN traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,959 ($25.22). The company had a trading volume of 751,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,948. The stock has a market cap of £6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,514.66 ($19.50) and a one year high of GBX 2,188 ($28.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,990.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,803.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Smiths Group

In other news, insider Richard Howes purchased 87 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,030 ($26.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,766.10 ($2,273.85). 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

