Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
SIRC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.24. Solar Integrated Roofing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solar Integrated Roofing
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Up 32% in 2025, Is Chinese E-Commerce Giant PDD Still a Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Maybe It’s Time to Buy Some GameStop Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Price Targets Show These 3 Stocks Near the $1 Trillion Mark
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.