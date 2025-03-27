Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

SIRC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.24. Solar Integrated Roofing has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Solar Integrated Roofing alerts:

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.