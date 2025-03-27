Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Eaton, Honeywell International, General Electric, and StandardAero are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacture, and operation of technologies for space exploration and commercialization, such as satellites, launch services, and space infrastructure. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing commercial space industry, which is characterized by rapid innovation and significant capital expenditure, but they also tend to carry higher risk due to technological and regulatory challenges. Investors consider these stocks as part of a diversified portfolio aiming for long-term growth in emerging sectors beyond traditional industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded down $4.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.37. 14,242,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,835,033. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.79. 3,120,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.50. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $537.53.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded down $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 4,292,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,542. Boeing has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $15.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,000. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.76 and its 200-day moving average is $331.90.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.84. 2,404,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,071. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,349. General Electric has a 52-week low of $133.99 and a 52-week high of $213.53. The company has a market capitalization of $223.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.83.

StandardAero (SARO)

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

NYSE SARO traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,977,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,501. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.05. StandardAero has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

