SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3335 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 1.1% increase from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Shares of SRH REIT Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 215. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.92. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89.

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

