Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March 27th (CC, CHKP, EQIX, GIFI, HLIT, HPQ, ING, LBRT, NDAQ, NOC)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 27th:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Mizuho currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $978.00 target price on the stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $575.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $500.00.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

