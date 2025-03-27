Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $50,409.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,009. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9 has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

