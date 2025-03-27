Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.
Sulzer Price Performance
OTCMKTS SULZF remained flat at $140.80 during trading on Thursday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $99.10 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.04.
About Sulzer
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sulzer
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- How China’s Recovery Could Boost These 3 Platinum Plays
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.