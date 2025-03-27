Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Short Interest Update

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

OTCMKTS SULZF remained flat at $140.80 during trading on Thursday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $99.10 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $143.04.

Get Sulzer alerts:

About Sulzer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.